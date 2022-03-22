Psaki Warns World Will Suffer Food Shortages Due to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday warned there will be global food shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked Psaki: “One more on the White House assessment of local food insecurity that’s sort of coming out of all this in Ukraine. Is there any money that’s going to be allocated to provide diesel fuel to Ukrainian farmers to try to mitigate some of this?”

“While we’re not expecting a food shortage here at home, we do anticipate that higher energy fertilizer, wheat, and corn prices could impact the price of growing and purchasing critical food supplies for countries around the world,” Psaki said confirming it would impact places like Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

VIDEO:

.@JacquiHeinrich to Psaki: "One more on the white house assessment of local food insecurity that's sort of coming out of all this in Ukraine. Is there any money that's going to be allocated to provide diesel fuel to Ukrainian farmers to try to mitigate some of this?" pic.twitter.com/JxBeM41lYQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 21, 2022

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently reported that the international food price index hit an all-time high in February.

Food prices are up 24% from one year ago.

And it’s only going to get worse.

“We’re going to get hit on every front, on every expense possible,” Oklahoma farmer Ben Neal told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “From fertilizers to fuel to labor, insurance – everything in between [including] our packing supplies.”

“These fertilizer prices haven’t really affected the grocery store prices yet. They will start coming this summer,” according to Neal.

Gateway Pundit