Psychiatry in the Military: The Hidden Enemy

Mar 10, 2014

The Hidden Enemy – Inside Psychiatry’s Covert Agenda Full Documentary. This documentary shows how the army is exploited as Psychiatry’s testing ground for drugs and other inhumane “treatment” which have resulted in exponential growth of military suicides. Currently, more US soldiers die from suicide than from combat. “The battlefield is safer than psychiatry. You understand that? Statistically you are less likely to be shot by an enemy than to be killed by a pharmaceutical drug. That’s the truth about psychiatry.” —Mike Adams “Health Ranger” creator of www.naturalnews.com Our military are being prescribed the following drugs (list not complete): Seroquel, Paxil, Prozac, Abilify, Wellbutrin, Modafinil, Methylphenidate, Xanax, Dexedrine, Effexor, Haldol, Adderal, Stelazine, Depakote, Thorazine, Zoloft, Ambien.

“You take your meds and you can just start feeling it going down and you’re just like bam you’re just a zombie…. “I just said f^

it i’m done. I took my pistol and f%$^ing put it in my mouth. And she [his wife] opened up the door.” —Michael, First Sergeant US Army (Ret.)

“I had to literally grab the weapon away from him because it probably would have happened.” —Elise, Wife of Michael

“I knew I wasn’t me, you know? It was the drug that was doing it and I knew I had to change or I’d be dead. And that’s why I changed it.” —Michael, First Sergeant US Army (Ret.)