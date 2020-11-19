Psychopathic Reveal by the Usual Suspects: A ‘Cyber Pandemic’ and Grid Shutdown

Winter Watch – by Thomas Müller

Several notorious usual suspects at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year were front and center with their latest psychopathic reveals. Emboldened by the scamdemic, these operatives seem to love to talk about “crises” all while licking their lizards lips. In the video below, listen to the predictive programming around a looming large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash an apocalyptic Dark Winter. The WEF mucky muck technocrats currently consider cyber threats to be the No. 1 concern.

“I believe that there will be another crisis,” WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens stated on July 8. “It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with Covid. The impact will be greater and, as a result, the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

Then, that same day, Klaus Schwab said, “We all know — but still pay insufficient attention to — the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

Schwab’s fantasy — or transhumanist “Great Reset” — would “lead to a fusion of physical, digital and biological identity,” which in his book he clarifies as implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.

Schwab waxed with lizard lip-licking excitement about how the upcoming technology will allow authorities to “intrude into the hitherto private space of our minds, reading our thoughts and influencing our behavior” — aka singularity.

He goes on to predict that this will provide an incentive for law enforcement to implement “Minority Report”-style pre-crime programs.

“As capabilities in this area improve, the temptation for law enforcement agencies and courts to use techniques to determine the likelihood of criminal activity, assess guilt or even possibly retrieve memories directly from people’s brains will increase,” writes Schwab. “Even crossing a national border might one day involve a detailed brain scan to assess an individual’s security risk.”

