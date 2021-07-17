Posted: July 17, 2021 Categories: Videos PTA official says ‘let them die’ about parents fighting critical race theory Fox News Jul 16, 2021 Fairfax County parent Asra Nomani reacts saying there is a ‘war on parents. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “PTA official says ‘let them die’ about parents fighting critical race theory”
Horrendous, ugly, commie hate. Bless the parents that are exposing this and fighting it. May they turn to homeschooling soon.
Here’s one more parent-disempowering attempt:
Parents should lose ‘veto power’ over ‘most transition-related pediatric care’:
https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=17809
.