Public Health Advisor (Quarantine Program) at CDC

Department of Health And Human Services
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
$51440.0 to $93077.0/Per Year
2019-11-15 to 2020-05-15
GS–9/11

AGENCY MARKETING STATEMENT:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the agency Americans trust with their lives. As a global leader in public health, CDC is the nation’s premier health promotion, prevention, and preparedness agency. Whether we are protecting the American people from public health threats, researching emerging diseases, or mobilizing public health programs with our domestic and international partners, we rely on our employees to make a real difference in the health and well-being of people here and around the world. This position is located in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Emerging & Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of Global Migration and Quarantine (DGMQ), Quarantine and Border Health Services Branch (QBHS) within various locations. Salary may be adjusted to include a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 10.64% for Honolulu, Hawaii.

Salary may be adjusted to include a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 3.27% for Anchorage, Alaska Salary may be adjusted to include a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 3.29% for San Juan, Puerto Rico Term appointments may be shortened or extended up to a maximum of four years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Subsequent employment for CDC positions must be through the appropriate competitive process or special employment program hiring authorities. CDC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

JOB SUMMARY:

Serves as a project representative for a program responsible for preventing the importation and spread of communicable diseases.

DUTIES:

“Assist in planning and implementing a program for preventing the importation of communicable diseases from abroad and spread of these diseases domestically.”, “Monitor disease trends and consults with senior leaders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent the introduction/spread of communicable diseases by travelers, etiologic agents or vectors.”, “Provide technical assistance, consultation and guidance to national, state and/or local agencies; health organizations; federal, state and local law enforcement agencies; airport and seaport activities; hospital networks, and other private entities.”, “Ensure appropriate communication networks, planning documents and emergency response protocols are in place, tested and regularly updated.”, “Develop and present training to various governmental agencies and local partners on emergency response protocols, communicable diseases and quarantine activities.” ]

REQUIREMENTS:

US Citizenship is required. Background Investigation is required. E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS “E-Verify” System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant. Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing. All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement. One-year probationary period may be required. Travel, transportation, and moving expenses will be paid: Maybe Bargaining Unit Position: No Drug Screening Required: No Recruitment Incentive authorized: No Annual Leave for non-federal service authorized: No Research position: No Promotion potential: Yes, this position has promotion potential to GS-12. Promotion to the next grade level is at management’s discretion and is based on your meeting qualifications and time-in-grade requirements, demonstrated ability to perform the higher level duties, the continuing need for the higher level duties, and administrative approval. Promotion to the next grade level is not guaranteed and no promise of promotion is implied. Supervisory position: No Mobility Agreement Required: Yes Immunization required: Yes

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum Qualifications: GS-9

Applicants must have at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-7 in the Federal service as defined in the next paragraph. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience assisting with providing advice and evaluating the effectiveness of public health programs, policies and activities. OR Have a master’s or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.B. or J.D., if related. OR Have a combination of experience and education that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position. Minimum Qualifications: GS-11 Applicants must have one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-09 grade level of in the Federal service as defined in the next paragraph. Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience in planning, coordinating, developing and/or evaluating and implementing public health programs, policies, and activities. OR Have 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in public health or other field of study with course work directly related to the work of the position to be filled. OR Have a combination of specialized experience and graduate level education that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position.

HOW YOU WILL BE EVALUATED:

Once the application process is complete, a review of the resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Category rating procedures will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified or Qualified. The Category Rating Process does not add veterans’ preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-9 level or higher). Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics).

Collaboration / PartneringContinuous DevelopmentCustomer ServiceData SynthesisNetworking and Partnership Development (2)Oral CommunicationProblem SolvingProgram AssessmentProgram Planning and DevelopmentPublic Health Information DisseminationPublic Health KnowledgeWritten Communication

Additional selections may be made within the same geographical location CDC-wide. The utilization of shared certificates within multiple Centers of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention may be used from this vacancy announcement for specialties to include but not limited to: Applied Epidemiology, Behavioral Epidemiology, Chronic Diseases, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Emerging Infectious Diseases, Environmental Health, HIV/AIDS, Immunization, Infectious Diseases (e.g. Viral, Parasitic, etc.), Influenza, Malaria, Non-communicable Diseases, Outbreak Investigations, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Surveillance, Tropical Medicine, Tuberculosis (TB), Viral Hepatitis, and/or Zoonotic Diseases. If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans’ preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans’ preference, you must also submit an SF-15, “Application for 10-Point Veterans’ Preference” plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans’ preference see http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx. Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov). For information on “People with Disabilities” please see http://opm.gov/disability/PeopleWithDisabilities.asp

and https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment/getting-a-job/sampleschedaletters.pdf. Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP)/ Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible see http://opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85.0 or above on the rating criteria for this position. To view the questionnaire, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10640010 If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document(s), view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for this position, you must complete the online application and submit the documentation specified in the Required Documents section. Special Notes – This announcement is being used to create an inventory of applicants for Public Health Advisor (Quarantine Program) positions and will be used to fill immediate and future needs. Applicants are encouraged to apply early in order to maximize their employment opportunities. Your application will remain in the inventory of tentatively qualified applicants. Applicants that are among the best qualified will be referred to the selecting official for consideration as requests to fill vacancies are processed by the Human Resources Office. The first cut-off date for you to be referred will be December 2, 2019. Thereafter, additional referral lists will be generated throughout the open period as vacancies occur. If further evaluation or interviews are required, you will be contacted. This is an open continuous announcement. Qualified applicants will be considered as job opportunities occur and may or may not receive further notification regarding the status of their application. A complete application package must be submitted by 11:59 PM (EST) on05/15/2020 of this announcement to receive consideration. To begin, click Apply to access the online application. You will need to be logged into your USAJOBS account to apply. If you do not have a USAJOBS account, you will need to create one before beginning the application. Follow the prompts to select your résumé and/or other supporting documents to be included with your application package. You will have the opportunity to upload additional documents to include in your application before it is submitted. Your uploaded documents may take several hours to clear the virus scan process. After acknowledging you have reviewed your application package, complete the Include Personal Information section as you deem appropriate and click to continue with the application process. You will be taken to the online application which you must complete in order to apply for the position. Complete the online application, verify the required documentation is included with your application package, and submit the application. To verify the status of your application, log into your USAJOBS account (https://my.usajobs.gov/Account/Login), all of your applications will appear on the Welcome screen. The Application Status will appear along with the date your application was last updated. For information on what each Application Status means, visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/how-to/application/status/. If you cannot apply online: You are encouraged to apply online. If you are unable to apply online, please use the Alternate Application link listed in the Additional Information section of this vacancy announcement. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online if at all possible. Applying online, through your USAJOBS account, will expedite the application process and allow you to check your application. If you utilize the Alternate Application method, your USAJOBS account will not display this application and you will not receive status updates.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

To apply for this position, you must submit a complete Application Package which includes: Your résumé showing work schedule, hours worked per week, dates of employment and duties performed. Other supporting documents: Cover Letter, optional Veterans Preference Documentation, if applicable Transcripts (if applicable)* Schedule A Eligibility Letter, if you are applying as a Schedule A candidate Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program / Career Transition Assistance Program documentation, if applicable (e.g., Certification of Expected Separation, Reduction-In-Force Separation Notice, or Notice of Proposed Removal; SF-50 that documents the RIF separation action; and most recent performance appraisal). *Note: You may submit an unofficial transcript or a list of college courses completed indicating course titles, credit hours, and grades received. An official transcript from an accredited educational institution is required if you are selected for the position. Failure to submit any of the above mentioned required documents will result in loss of consideration due to an incomplete application package. It is your responsibility to ensure all required documents have been submitted. OTHER JOB INFORMATION:

Subject to permanent reassignment to another CDC Quarantine Station or duty station as the needs of the service warrant. Subject to temporary assignment at any location in the United States and its territories or possessions, in foreign countries, or at sea. Selectee will be required to sign a Geographic Mobility Agreement. These positions are subject to shift work, weekend work, irregular work schedule and evening hours. On call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, independent of shift work assignments. The incumbents will be required to wear a uniform. The incumbent must be able to qualify for unrestricted access to secure areas at U.S ports. The incumbent must be able to qualify for a secret security clearance. The incumbent must be able to obtain an official U.S. passport. The incumbent must have a valid State government-issued driver’s license. The incumbent is required to be current in his/her immunizations per ACIP guidelines. Must undergo baseline and periodic health screening procedures such as respiratory fit testing and PPD tests for tuberculosis exposure. May be required to wear an N-95 respirator. The incumbent must be physically fit enough to work long hours and frequently travel on foot to remote gate areas in a short period of time. The incumbent must be required to provide basic quarantine station support, including purchasing, property inventory, document processing, timekeeping, and answering inquiries, etc. For Résumé and Application Tips visit: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Tips.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT:

Once the online questionnaire is received you will receive an acknowledgement email that your submission was successful. The most highly qualified candidates will be referred to the hiring manager for further consideration and possible interview. We expect to make a selection within 45 days of the closing date of this announcement. You will receive notice via email once this process is completed (generally 4-6 weeks).