Posted: August 25, 2021 Categories: Music Pulp – Common People
One thought on “Pulp – Common People”
Have to say I love this song, even though I know common people have much to do and do some very fine things. But the rich, no matter how they try or how they may strive to be one of us, they never will, because they always have that back-up. “If all else fails, I have plenty of money.” They’d never know the kind of desperation that comes with having to make ends meet, or not knowing where to sleep out of the rain, or being really, really hungry. They are the unseasoned, because unlike us, they are not the salt-of-the-earth. We are the ones who spice it up, give it color, move it forward.
