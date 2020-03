Pumpkin Cannon vs Drones





Autel Robotics

Oct 26, 2016

Get ready for a little drone destruction and watch a couple of drones in totally random costumes get blasted by a pumpkin cannon. A Phantom Drone, Ghost Drone, Parrot Drone, Flying Hero Drone, Typhoon Drone, and Solo Drone. Which one can stand up against a flying pumpkin?

Note: Only obsolete, non-sellable drones were destroyed in the making of this video!