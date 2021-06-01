PURE EVIL: Biden Imports Oil from Iran After Shutting Down Keystone Pipeline and Putting US Oil Workers Out of Work

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

There is no other way to explain what is happening with the Biden-Obama 2.0 foreign policy.

It is pure evil.

These are not good people.

You cannot lead a country when you hate its people so much that you would rather import oil from a wicked terrorist regime than allow American workers to produce that same product.

Joe Biden’s first action as president was to shut down construction of the Keystone Pipeline and eliminating an estimated.52,100 American jobs in the process.

Canceling the Keystone Pipeline costs over 11,000 construction jobs and 42,100 jobs throughout the US during the construction process according to the US State Department.

Then in May Joe Biden and his handlers waved American economic sanctions on Russia in order to streamline construction on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

And then this past weekend we found out Joe Biden imported oil from the terror regime in Iran that is committed to destroying Israel and has murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens.

This is not about politics. This is about good versus evil.

And the Biden regime and their supporters are clearly evil.

Gateway Pundit