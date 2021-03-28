Pure Marxism: Democrats to Target Patriotic Americans as ‘Domestic Terrorists’ in New Bill – “Security Clearance Improvement Act of 2021”

They fear the people.

After their successful attempt to nullify the wishes of the American people and install Joe Biden, a dementia patient, into the White House, the regime is now implementing policies to persecute and ruin patriotic Americans and punish anyone who stands in their way of absolute power.

Democrats introduced the “Security Clearance Improvement Act of 2021” to target MAGA patriots to destroy and criminalize Trump-supporting nationalists.

Revolver News covered this latest disturbing attempt by Democrats to target and punish the America people.

The pattern is simple. The full apparatus of the Globalist American Empire mobilizes on behalf of those who believe and promote discredited conspiracies like the Russiagate Hoax, the Jussie Smollett Hoax, Covington Hoax, and so forth. On the other hand, the full apparatus of the Globalist American Empire mobilizes against those who believe and promote QAnon. In other words, the regime codifies and sacralizes Ruling Party conspiracy theories, while it pathologizes and criminalizes Ruled Party conspiracy theories, all as a means of controlling the narrative in our so-called “democracy.”

This is a very disturbing development by the US government to target the American people.

Revolver News Editor Darren Beattie joined The Bannon War Room on Saturday morning to discuss this latest objective on the left.

Darren Beattie, of Revolver News, uncovers the Democrats’ new dangerous bill that treats the average American as a “domestic terrorist.” The bill allows the national security apparatus to target “conspiracy theorists.” Or put more simply: anyone who dares question any aspect of “this Utopian regime we’ve become.” Beattie told War Room the “Security Clearance Improvement Act of 2021” is not only logically self-defeating, but is an attempt to destroy the MAGA movement. Beattie said America is witnessing the “re-purposing of our own national security state to crush” Donald Trump’s movement.

“It’s counter American intelligence in which the security apparatus is treating the American People as de facto domestic terrorists,” he said.

