Putin Orders Nuclear Deterrent Forces on Highest Alert

Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on highest alert on Sunday.
Putin justified his actions after top NATO officials made “aggressive statements against our country.”
NBC News reported:
President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military’s nuclear deterrent forces to be on alert as international tension builds over Russia’s four-day-old invasion of Ukraine.
Putin said in a meeting of top officials on Sunday that the move was in response to leading NATO powers making what he called “aggressive statements,” according to Tass, the state-owned Russian news agency.
Russia, like the United States, has thousands of nuclear warheads that it maintains as a deterrent to an attack.