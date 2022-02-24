Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West in an early Thursday morning address in Moscow.
Explosions were heard in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as Putin announced that Russia was launching a military attack on Ukraine.
‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,’ he said on a television broadcast around 6am Moscow time.
The United Nations Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion at 5:50am Moscow time.
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, had urged Putin to stop his tanks.
‘If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart,’ said Guterres.
‘President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.’
Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a ‘special military occupation’ and said he wants to ‘demilitarize’ and ‘de-Nazify’, not occupy, the country.
He told Ukrainian service members to ‘lay down their arms and go home,’ saying Russia could not exist with a ‘constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine’ and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was ‘inevitable.’
The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10545641/Putins-gives-chilling-warning-West-early-morning-TV-broadcast.html
18 thoughts on “Putin’s terrifying warning to the West: ‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history’ as he claims he is ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine”
Biden was supposed to “address the nation on the Russia conflict” at noon eastern. It got pushed back. Maybe there are teleprompter issues. Ha. Now set for 12:30 eastern.
The circus would be great fun to watch if only there weren’t lives in the balance.
.
Biden talk again pushed back. Did Joe need a nap?
.
I listened to Joe-Speak. Total Pot/Kettle in the false theater of unnecessary “necessary” war, all for the bringing in of TOTAL global tyranny: RESET.
One of the anagrams for reset is ‘STEER.’ No surprise there. Thank goodness people who practice critical thinking, who think for themselves, won’t be steered.
I love maps. They are like allies in understanding, geography’s power-point presentations. And looking at central Asia, where one culture flows into the next and often overlaps, it’s funny to see how the two sides play their parts. And down a little further from the current conflict sits Iran. Oil-rich Iran. Is that focus for next week?
As for Joe… I’m surprised they didn’t put a halo on his head. The words written for him painted him out to be the most benevolent man on earth with intentions of only doing good, of helping the world. I’m wonderin’ how many believed him, and of those who did, you have my hate and disgust.
.
I couldn’t even watch, let alone listen. My husband, a stroke survivor, sits on the couch on days when he can’t go outside to use the side of his body that works. When I walk past the tv all I can say is, “I hope you have fun with the freak show! Don’t laugh too hard, and then I use my favourite, Henry’s great description, “dead from the neck up, poopy diaper Joe.” That’s about as far as it ever goes when ever I see that crap on tv.
Ha, ‘de-Nazifying’ does that mean “De-jewing” the Ukraine.
In Canada, according to government sponsored msm, the nationalist freedom convoy movement (which was actually a masonic psy-op) in defense of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms was made up of a “fringe minority waving Nazi flags.” Just wondering if the Ukranian nationalists who are defending their own nation from tyrannical over reach fall under the same propaganda? You rise up for freedom and national autonomy, therefore, you are a Nazi.
Yes
No. Where in the hell do you think the Khazarians come from?
This is about trying to save themselves from the justice that is about to come raining down on all of them.
They come from the area in close proximity to the Black Sea, which includes Ukraine. I was learning about the holodomor, just scratching the surface. Under Stalin, all cultural and intellectual identity of Ukraine was destroyed. My comment was based on what I knew about what happened to that nation, which seemed to adhere to Christianity, which we also know, was controlled by the Vatican, which is really just a different faction of the tyranny that plagues the world. Thank you for helping me to understand. I believe the answer to my own question is that I do not know any more about Russia and Ukraine than I learned about the Holodomor under Stalin. A lot of unfinished homework for me to do.
Meanwhile….
Let Justice rain down, and may it rain down hard on these Khazarian vermin, where ever they infest the place!
Guterres is not realistic. Russia has been placed in a situaiton to self defence against the aggressive NATO. Good job Putin take over Europe the US and Canada the people will thank you for getting rid of the Zionist who have had a strngly hold on all naitons except Russia
Are you advocating for the takeover of we American nationals by Russia?
Let them f-king try it, we’ll kill every f-king one of them.
You’re a f-king traitor and a coward looking for someone else to do your fighting for you.
We don’t need Russia, we have the absolute unalienable ratified law of December 15, 1791 and we will enforce it.
I believe you’d better rethink what you have said here, because it is by definition of our people’s law f-king treason. Savvy?
Spoiler alert! Putin is one of them! I know at least that much about the global elite. Anyone who is as rich as he is, only pretends to be anything other than the Zionist empire builder he really aspires to be. As George Carlin so eloquently put it, “they all belong to the same big club, and we ain’t in it!” They just pretend to be against one another, when in reality, it is a chess game rigged against the rest of us.
Have no fear! The American Nationals and all who know their Law, which is the law of human liberty, ratified by We, the People, 1791, and whose ancestors defeated the British Admiralty which is behind ALL of this crap, with the first law of its kind, ever to be ratified by the PEOPLE, OWN the CHECK MATE!
https://t.me/Know_More_News/439
Is Adam Green a shill? He is the KMN guy. Chabad advises Putin, n’est pas?
I couldn’t play the media of this link on my device, so I am only guessing, based on the description.
Hi Adel, thought you might enjoy these Putin photos:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=image+of+Putin+in+kippa&t=ffsb&iax=images&ia=images
.
maybe all the death over there will be the distraction this bunch of twits wants, to cover for all the jab deaths that will be occurring over here ?
‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine
LOL! As shown by the “trucker protests” in Canada & heaps of other examples that label gets stuck on literally anyone who opposes NWO gubbmints these days! Oh & you usually have to be white (you know, like an evil raysiss aryan!) & male – I’m pretty sure that’s it when it comes to qualifying. Truth be known though – the “extreme far right militias” in the Ukraine have been show time & time again to be controlled op jewish-funded groups. So yet again it’s just more very obvious jewish BS whenever you see that “the evil Nazis” are involved… yawn…
“All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force.”– George Orwell