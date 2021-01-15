QAnon is a carbon copy of a massive Bolshevik psy-op from the 1920s

#QAnon is literally a carbon copy of a massive #Bolshevik psy-op from the 1920s that was created to neutralize the remaining reactionary forces opposed to the communist takeover of Russia. The name of that psy-op was "Operation TRUST"!#TrustThePlan, guys!#MAGA #Trump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/KQi0cO7k42

— Bug Smasher (@RealBugSmasher) January 14, 2021