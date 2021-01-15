#QAnon is literally a carbon copy of a massive #Bolshevik psy-op from the 1920s that was created to neutralize the remaining reactionary forces opposed to the communist takeover of Russia. The name of that psy-op was "Operation TRUST"!#TrustThePlan, guys!#MAGA #Trump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/KQi0cO7k42
— Bug Smasher (@RealBugSmasher) January 14, 2021
Posted: January 15, 2021
Categories: Pics
5 thoughts on “QAnon is a carbon copy of a massive Bolshevik psy-op from the 1920s”
Here is a pdf for New Lies for Old…
http://www.doomedsoldiers.com/pdfs/new_lies_for_old_golitsyn.pdf
excellent, thank you
Thank you too!
My Fellow Trenchers:
We’ve talked about “Q-Anon” is nothing more than a CIA operated cyber dis-info mechanism, but I had not seen the gamebook it’s template was drawn on. Good posting!
Great piece, which also proves another point they have demonstrated time and time again, which is, they don’t really have a whole lot of different tactics for spreading propaganda (lies), which is why they keep falling back to their “proven” playbook.
The technology used is different, but the lies and the objectives are the same.
Can’t believe some people are falling for this again!,…. IDIOTS!
JD – US Marine Fighting Stupidity!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Trust
‘The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with “the complexity of a symphonic score”, that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy. ‘