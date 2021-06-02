The head of Qantas Airways Ltd. revealed on Monday his company would give away the largest business incentives for fully vaccinated passengers in an attempt to speed up the country’s slow vaccination rollout, a published report said.
Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in addition to previously announced air miles, flight vouchers and loyalty program status credits for vaccinated customers, the company would offer 10 “mega prizes,” providing unlimited flights for a year for one family of four on both Qantas and its low-cost carrier Jetstar, Bloomberg reported.
On Monday, Joyce “We have a vested interest in this.”
Companies seeking a return to normal economic activity have offered the largest rewards for people obtaining vaccinations, the report said. United Airlines, for instance, is also offering frequent fliers a chance to win free flights.
After becoming one of the first countries to suppress the virus, Australia is now struggling to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Only about 4.2 million people out of 26 million citizens have received their first shot, and the state of Victoria is in the middle of a week-long lockdown to rein in a growing cluster of cases.
Joyce is encouraging other companies to step forward and offer incentives to customers in order to raise the number of vaccinated citizens, the report said.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/healthcare/qantas-providing-perks-to-incentivize-customers-to-get-covid-19-vaccinations
2 thoughts on “Qantas offers unlimited flights for a year as incentive to get COVID-19 jab”
These elitist bastards can offer me a house in the Bahamas and I’d still NOT take the jab.
Wow very interesting how all these big global corps and biz are jumping on the bandwagon to euthanize us…!
Makes one wonder what they are being promised!? Perhaps an open invitation to the Chinese People and Markets…hmmm
Guess they figure 350 million useless Americans against a multi billion Chinese customer base is a sure bet.
Big mistake…!!