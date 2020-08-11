Posted: August 11, 2020 Categories: Videos Quarantine Coronavirus Enforcement Officers CDC Coronavirus outbreak Map . Com Jun 13, 2020 CDC is hiring coronavirus enforcement officers , must wear a uniform. https://www.coronavirusoutbreakmap.com/ Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Quarantine Coronavirus Enforcement Officers CDC”
Ya vult…. I vant my uniform now!!! What, no gun? Who Vill actually do zee Enforcement yah?
Das militaria! Hmmmm G9 for G12 pay yah… very nice..!!
Good luck dying for your job.