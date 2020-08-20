Quarantined Monsignor: COVID Was “A Walk In The Park; 99% Who Get It Don’t Die”

Monsignor Charles Pope, pastor of Holy Comforter-Saint Cyprian Catholic Church in Washington D.C., was diagnosed with COVID-19, in late July. After being released from the hospital, he was quarantined at home and posted a video on August 1 entitled ‘Greeetings from Msgr. Pope.’ The video currently has 12,785 views, 175 likes, 30 dislikes, and 127 comments.

At minute 5, Msgr. Pope says his covid-19 was “a walk in the park” compared with the pneumonia he got last December in Europe, which had lingered through February.

He tells of his reaction at the hospital when he was initially diagnosed, how he wept in sorrow; not for himself, but rather because he knew how it would affect so many parishoners and the inconveniences it would cause others.

Indeed, Washington D.C. Dept of Health sent out a letter warning everyone who had recieved Holy Communion from Msgr. Pope to self-quarantine for 14 days. Oddly, the government directive focused repeatedly not merely on those who attended Mass with Msgr. Pope, but rather specifically only to those who had recieved Communion. (More on that below.)

In his video, the Monsignor spoke of society’s reaction to Covid, which concerns him: “Somewhere along the line you have to accept the fact that we live in a world that is risky .. we can take necessary and prudent precautions, but well never be able to completely prevent ourselves from catching a disease, even one that will eventually kill us. We’re all headed at some point for the tomb… “My biggest concern for all of us is this issue of fear.”

“This is a battle about fear.”

“The media and other things has us all so freaked out. This is a very serious virus, I get that. It’s killed many. Umm, but 99% of the people who get it do not die. And many only have mild symptoms, some have moderate symptoms like I do. Others get very sick. And it’s no walk in the park for them. And some do die sadly. Somewhere along the line I just wonder what is the end game?

“When will we say ‘hey, it’s safe to go play in the park again. It’s safe to hug each other, its safe to see each others beautiful faces.’ So this still remains my concern, even after having contracted this. That the main thing to battle here is fear. Fear. And I’m just so saddened at how fear has so gripped the entire world.

“And I’m convinced that part of that is due to the loss of faith throughout the world.” (7:50)

The D.C. Dept of Health issued a letter (you can download here) which states, in part:

“On July 28, 2020, Holy Comforter-Saint Cyprian notified the parishioners that a priest was confirmed to have COVID-19. On July 29, 2020, the DC Contact Trace Force and DC Health Epidemiologists began their outreach to collect additional information. Based on the information we have gathered, DC Health would like to share some important messages as additional individuals have been identified as having been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) and will need to follow recommendations for quarantine.

Parishioners who took communion at the church during the services listed below have been identified as being exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and should quarantine for 14 days from the last date of potential exposure. These exposures occurred on:

Saturday, July 25 at 4:30 pm

Sunday, July 26 at 8:00 am, 11:00 am, and 7:00 pm

Monday, July 27 at morning mass Persons who participated in communion at these services should take the following precautions:

Separate yourself from other people (self-quarantine) as much as possible at your home for 14 days from the last time you took communion at one of these events.

Avoid leaving the house except for essential medical care.

Do not leave home to go to work or school.

Do not take public transportation (e.g., Metro buses or trains) and do not use taxis or rideshare services.

Prohibit visitors who do not have an essential need to be in the home.”

Msgr. Pope posted an update entitled ‘My Journey through COVID’ on August 15. It has 5330 views, 265 likes, and only 1 dislike (presumably either Fauci or Satan.)

He mentions how the media lied about what he had said about Covid.

Here is his homily from August 15: Msgr Charles Pope – Homily for the 20th Sunday of the Year

