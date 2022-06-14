‘Queer Ethics Professor’ Calls For Pedophilia To Be Destigmatised And Taught In Schools

A so called ‘ethics professor’ from Norway has claimed that pedophilia should be classed as an ‘innate sexuality’ and taught in schools.
Yes, really.
Reduxx reports that Ole Martin Moen from Oslo Metropolitan University is calling for the ‘destigmatisation’ of pedos, claiming that “the mental state of finding children sexually attractive is very common.”
Moen, a gay man who identifies as “queer,”also claims that a significant “percentage of high school students have an innate pedophilic sexual identity,” something he equates with those who identify as LGBTQ+.
Oh, are we finally adding the ‘P’ now?
What colour will the pedos have on the rainbow flag?
The report further notes that ‘professor’ Moen authored a paper back in 2015 titled “The Ethics of Pedophilia,” in which he asked “how bad is” pedophilia, “And in what ways, and for what reasons, is it bad?”
The abstract of the paper reads “In this paper it is argued that pedophilia is bad only because, and only to the extent that, it causes harm to children, and that pedophilia itself, as well as pedophilic expressions and practices that do not cause harm to children, are morally alright [sic].”
He further writes, “We argue that it is not immoral to be a pedophile, it is immoral for pedophiles to seek out sexual contact with children because of the expected harm to children, and it is morally permissible for pedophiles to satisfy their sexual preferences in ways that do not involve any real children.”
Among the other arguments he makes in the paper are the idea that everyone is really a pedo because when we were all children we all experienced sexual desires for other children.
“Many of us have been pedophiles at one point,” Moen argues, adding “When you were 11, it is not unlikely that you were sexually attracted to prepubertal children.”
Moen also suggests that “To prevent harm to future children, we would also be well-advised to start teaching high school students not just what to do in case they are victims of sexual abuse, but also what to do in case they themselves are pedophiles.”
“A certain percentage of high school students either are or will become pedophiles, and currently they are not given any advice on how to handle their sexuality,” he further asserts.
Could that possibly be because wanting to sexually abuse kids isn’t a sexual orientation, but rather an evil perversion?
Moen further suggests that pedos should be able to watch kiddy porn, so long as it’s computer generated and not real, in order for them to satiate their desires.
He adds that it is “unjust” to condemn people who have pedo desires, and that they should actually be “praised” for their “admirable willpower,” if they manage to refrain from having sex with kids.
Moen, who also serves on the advisory board of a Norwegian trans rights group, the Patient Organization for Gender-Incongruence, has recently repeatedly targeted Norwegian feminist Christina Ellingsen, who is facing up to three years in prison for tweeting that a biological male cannot become a lesbian woman.
As watchdog Exodus City notes, there is an ongoing and growing movement to normalise pedophilia as a sexual lifestyle. ‘Professor’ Moen is just one of many advocating this insanity.
While this extreme moves in from the fringes, it now seems that exposing children to nudity, drag queens promoting all manner of sexual activity, fetish kinks like ‘puppy play’, twerking, half naked men whipping each other, and chants of “we have genitals and lube” is deemed ‘family friendly’.
4 thoughts on “‘Queer Ethics Professor’ Calls For Pedophilia To Be Destigmatised And Taught In Schools”
“Moen, a gay man who identifies as “queer,”also claims that a significant “percentage of high school students have an innate pedophilic sexual identity,” something he equates with those who identify as LGBTQ+.”
Once you cross the boundaries of sexual deviances, you rely upon the deviant to set the parameters of right and wrong, natural and unnatural. Anyone with a deviant mind is probably a psychopath and relying on their ability to stop treating children like sex objects is probably out the door because the door is wide open.
These monsters should be removed on sight the moment they out themselves.
Yeah, “the door is wide open,” and opening to strange realms, enticing children to become enslaved. They won’t be happy until everyone is fornicating openly in the streets with child-rape leading the parade. It is a Satanic perversion with no end in sight, except for maybe all extremes of torture. Marquis de Sade fully shown up.
I find what they’re doing to boys especially tragic. Maybe that’s a selfish concern because I’ve always felt utterly protected by men who are strong and know themselves, the kind of men I grew up with. Dad, uncles, brothers, cousins. Hero’s all.
Years ago we heard about the diminishing of the alpha male. Where will strong brothers find their values in a world that is turning on them, convincing them that “toxic” masculinity is wrong. I know there are many strong ones still out there, and I see that life will require and inordinate amount of strength to go up against the demonic agenda. Those MEN, and any of us who refuse defeatism, will win back our world, save our children and give them back their innocence, their right to mature naturally, gracefully, without perverse interference.
.
We certainly are in weimerica right now and couldn’t agree with you more. WE will reclaim it together because a strong man does pair well with strong women. Besides, it’s good breeding stock and I don’t believe the gaygenda alphabet groups can even have a go at the breeding part! Purely hedonistic and works an awful lot like “do what thou wilt”
Glad you’re there, Martist. And all The Trenchers, too. Glad you’re there.
.