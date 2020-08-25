Question concerning tree leaves

I am only 53 years old and I grew up in Wisconsin and now live in Oklahoma, but I cannot ever remember the color of the leaves on the trees changing color in August. Over the past week, as I am walking Henry, I have noticed the leaves on the trees in my back yard are all changing colors. The earliest I remember the fall colors is in mid-Septemeber and they are usually at their peak in October. Am I remembering incorrectly or is something strange occurring this year?

Jill in OKC