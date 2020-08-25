I am only 53 years old and I grew up in Wisconsin and now live in Oklahoma, but I cannot ever remember the color of the leaves on the trees changing color in August. Over the past week, as I am walking Henry, I have noticed the leaves on the trees in my back yard are all changing colors. The earliest I remember the fall colors is in mid-Septemeber and they are usually at their peak in October. Am I remembering incorrectly or is something strange occurring this year?
Jill in OKC
5 thoughts on “Question concerning tree leaves”
Grand solar minimum is my guess.
Jill,
Thanks for walking me, I needed it.
The leaves started turning and falling here on our cottonwoods at the end of July. But no, this isn’t weird. Here in Bizzaro World, just like the rest of the absolute chaos from every angle in every venue, Superman is flying backwards, down is up, it is light at night and dark in the day, it is FUBAR, and as for the next level of hell we are headed into, it is the unknown of unknowns.
I’ve decided I’m not from this planet, maybe I was sent here from somewhere else to observe what the inner core of complete madness looks like. To think that a handful of maniacal maniacs could accomplish this level of chaos has gone from being infuriating, baffling observance to pure awe.
I don’t know what else to say, but they can take that little saying of ‘When pigs fly’ out of the vocabulary, as I’m sure somewhere there are some flying about right now.
‘Thanks for walking me, I needed it.’ L 🙂 L
Up here it’s probably due to two things
Lack of rainfall (causes stress so the tree sheds fruit and Or leaves trying to survive the conditions)
Secondly we’ve had a very hot HOT dry summer
Oh and we quite possibly are living in hell and just don’t know it yet
Or they just turned up the fire on the frogs in the frying pan