Questions For DC Swamp Creatures

Video Rebel’s Blog

I have suggested some questions the DC Swamp Creatures should answer.

Jean Luc Montagnier won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008. He said that covid-19 was made in a lab. It contains strands from the HIV virus. The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies. Dr Francis Anthony Boyle who wrote America’s Bio-terrorism law agrees that it was made in a lab. Question: Do you support a criminal investigation with criminal charges and a death penalty for all those involved in killing millions of people worldwide? If not, why not?

The covid-19 virus was made in a lab at the University of North Carolina. Dr Fauci sent funds from NIH to a military Level 4 lab in Wuhan China to enhance the contagion abilities of covid 19. He also covered up the funding process so others in the government would not know what he had done. Question: Should Dr Anthony Fauci be the first one we arrest for Bio-terrorism and mass murder for the creation of covid-19? If you don’t want him arrested for killing people, why not?

Epidemiological studies show that 70% of both Americans and of people around the world are deficient in Vitamin D. Scientific studies reveal that we could reduce the covid death rate by 80% by giving everyone minimal doses of Vitamin D-3. Also Ivermectin has clearly shown an ability to cure covid. Would you support adding Vitamin D-3 and Ivermectin to the standards of best medical care for covid? Would you support criminal charges, hefty fines and possible civil court cases against any doctor, clinic or government official who resists using cheaper and more effective treatments (i.e. Vitamin D and Ivermectin) and instead pushes expensive and ineffective treatments to enhance the profits of Big Pharma? If not, why not?

On September 10, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld went on CBS Evening News and admitted that neither he nor the Pentagon comptroller rabbi Dov Zakheim could trace $2.3 trillion from the DOD budget. On September 11 the Pentagon was attacked killing over 50 civilian and military auditors who had been trying to see what happened to the missing trillions. Question: would you support the release of all crime scene photos from the interior of the Pentagon so we can determine what actually happened that morning? If not, why not?

There was a COMEX vault containing gold and silver bullion in the basement vault four levels down at WTC Tower 4. Were you aware that one billion dollars of gold and silver went missing from that supposedly secure vault the night before 911? Does this convince you that many Americans in elite New York circles knew that 911 was going to happen?

On September 11, 2001 BBC announced the collapse of World Trade Center Tower 7 some 23 minutes before it actually fell down. The BBC said that they had been told by the then Rothschild owned Reuters News Agency that Tower 7 had already collapsed. The Tower had been hit by debris from the South Tower but the fires had been put out for several hours. Can you explain how the 47 story steel frame structure fell down in 6.5 seconds? Would you support a criminal investigation into the deaths of the 3,000 people who died that day? If not, why not?

Did you know that rabbi Dov Zakheim, the DOD Comptroller on 911, was President of SPC International in the 1990s which had a device called the Command Transmitter System that allowed the user to electronically and remotely control up to 8 planes at once so there was no need to have hijackers on board the planes? Do you think he needs to be investigated for murder in relation to 911? If not, why not?

The North and South Towers had 47 central core steel columns and 236 perimeter columns for a total of 283. For the buildings to fall straight down at nearly free fall speed all 283 connections from the columns to each of the 110 floors had to be cut within a second of each other. Keeping in mind open air fires cannot reach half of the temperature required to melt steel, how do you explain (2 X 110 X 283) 62,260 connections in the two Towers all being severed simultaneously by an office fire? Isn’t this a definition of a controlled demolition? If you do not think the Twin Towers and WTC 7 were brought down by controlled demolition, please gives us a credible scientific explanation for what happened that day.

Dr Mark Skidmore has demonstrated that at least $35 trillion has gone missing from government accounts since 1998. Would you be willing to support a Grand Jury criminal investigation into the theft of the missing trillions? If not, why not?

Dr Mark Skidmore and others before him noticed discrepancies on the orders of trillions of dollars in the sale of US Treasury bonds. They all have concluded that wealthy men are allowed to take money from the sale of Treasury bonds and stick the money into their very deep pockets. Would you support a Grand Jury criminal investigation into the theft of trillions from the sale of US Treasury bonds? Would you still support it if we could trace the thefts to members of the 30 Families? If not, why not?

Did you know that the US M1 Money Supply is growing faster than Argentina’s? At the current rate of growth the American Money supply will grow by at least 2,000% from October 2019 to Summer 2022. What is your plan to stop this runaway inflation of the dollar? What have you done before today to curb monetary expansionism?

Several States are looking into passing a law to require that the Congress declare war before state National Guard troops can be federalized and sent on long deployments overseas in combat zones. Would you support such efforts? If not, why not?

Covid-19 was also designed to kill the economy so you could blame the virus and not the Bankers who have robbed us of tens of trillions of dollars. David Rothkopf was the Managing Director of Kissinger Associates back in the 1990s. He wrote the book Superclass in which he said that the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. The Thirty Families are the New World Order. Lockdowns destroy all competition to the companies owned by the 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. Do you not see that Lockdowns are integral to the NWO plans for the Great Reset which will forever reduce everyone to slavery who is not a member of one of the 30 Families? Question: Would you support Congressional investigations into the Thirty Families, their 6,000 Minions and the NWO for the Lockdowns which destroyed the economy worldwide?

The kings of ancient Sumer and Babylon painlessly ended Depressions by cancelling debt. The Bible Writers called it a Jubilee. Since the self-appointed Elite stole tens of trillions of dollars from the taxpayers, don’t you think that it is just that we arrest the guilty, seize their assets and use them to fund worldwide debt cancellation? We will probably need to declare martial law when our cities are being burned down by rioters in search of food (see notes below). The junior military officers could could easily turn martial law into a justice based military coup and arrest the Bankers who stole all those tens of trillions from us, seize their assets and fund worldwide debt cancellation. Do you think worldwide debt cancellation funded by seizing the assets of our criminal elite is a good idea?

Video Rebel’s Blog