One thought on “Questions not answered

  1. Just the fact that the chinese buy OUR FCKG FARMLAND ILLEGALY!!! I DONT GIVE A FCK ABOUT THE MILITARY BASES NO CHINESE MTHFCKR !!! Them fckrs are on shaky ground!! Disfunctional they are … We will take back this country!!!!!! The contract for these lands will be tore to shreds and restored to the rightful owners if not, there is Fckg War!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*