Quick & easy repair to your old ALICE pack lid





Aug 25, 2019

Recently I posted a very extensive video about the medium and large ALICE pack system. During that video I covered how on many of the ALICE packs on the surplus market their top rubberized lids are deteriorating due to age. After posting that video a few of my viewers commented on a quick and easy method to repair the old lids. After testing the method myself I found that it was %100 legit and is a great DIY easy repair. I was so impressed I decided to try to help get the word out to my fellow war fighters out there! Thanks again to those viewers of mine for providing me with this great idea.