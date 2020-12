Quotes by Johann von Goethe

“Let everyone sweep in front of his own door, and the whole world will be clean.”

“The highest wisdom, and the best of mankind ever knew, was the realization that he only earns his freedom and existence, who daily conquers them anew.”

“There is strong shadow where there is much light.”

“You ask which form of government is the best? Whichever teaches us to govern ourselves.”

“Nothing is worth more than this day.”