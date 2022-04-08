Quotes By Robert Green Ingersoll (Nickname: The Great Agnostic), 1833 -1899

“Surely there is grandeur in knowing that in the realm of thought at least, you are without a chain; that you have the right to explore all heights and depth; that there are no walls nor fences, nor prohibited places, nor sacred corners in all the vast expanse of thought.”

“Every man is dishonest who lives upon the labor of others.”

“In the republic of mediocrity, genius is dangerous.”

“Neutrality is generally used as a mask to hide unusual bitterness. Sometimes it hides what it is – nothing. It always stands for hollowness of head or bitterness of heart, sometimes for both.”

“I will not attack your doctrines nor your creeds if they accord liberty to me. If they hold thought to be dangerous – if they state that doubt is a crime, then I attack them one and all, because they enslave the minds of men.”

“I am the inferior of any man whose rights I trample under foot.”