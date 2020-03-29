Quotes from Benjamin Rush, 1746 – 1813

“Terror acts powerfully upon the body, through the medium of the mind.”

“The American war is over, but this is far from being the case with the American Revolution.”

“The youth of America will be employed in acquiring those branches of knowledge which increase the conveniences of life, lessen human misery, improve our country, promote population, exalt the human understanding, and establish domestic social and political happiness.”

“Let us throw the whole odium of the hostility of physicians to each other upon their competition for business and money.”

“I anticipate the Day when to command Respect in the remotest Regions it will be sufficient to say I am an American.”

“Man is naturally a wild animal, and that when taken from the woods, he is never happy in his natural state, ’till he returns to them again.”