R.I.P. Jeffrey Allen Shivley

Beloved husband, father, and brother, Jeffrey Allen Shivley passed away early this morning after a short bout with an aggressive cancer, incompetent doctors and insurance companies.

He is survived by his wife Delhea, son Cameron, daughter Danah, her boyfriend Kellen, sister Carla, brother and band mate Henry, sister Mechall, eight nephews, one niece, and ten grand nephews and grand nieces, his band mates Randy and Kevin, and more friends than can be mentioned here.

He was preceded in death by his brother Mark, father Owen, and mother Dorcile, band mate Joe.

He will be missed more than can be imagined.