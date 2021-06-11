R.I.P. Mario Joseph Moreno

September 25th, 1983 – June 1st, 2021

Mario Joseph Moreno, 37, passed away Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 in Austin, TX. Mario was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Carla Lou (Shivley) Moreno and Michael Joseph Moreno on September 25th, 1983. He attended Lawrence North High School. Mario worked at AmeriCold in Indianapolis for 12 years before moving to Austin, TX in 2016. He then worked at UpSpring LLC for 4.5 years as a Warehouse Team Leader.

Mario was known for his positive energy, sense of humor, and his kindness. He was happiest spending time with his wife and being a big brother and uncle. Mario was an avid Colts and Michigan football fan. He also enjoyed watching Indy and NASCAR racing, and Detroit Red Wings Hockey.

Mario is survived by his beloved wife of 9 years and companion of 17 years, Renee Kay (Jones) Moreno; mother Carla L. (Shivley) Moreno, father – Michael J. Moreno; grandmother – Mary E. Moreno; brothers Michael J. Moreno, Jr., Mark S. Moreno, and Cameron J. Moreno; sister Cenisa N. Moreno; mother-in-law Charee L. (Poynter) Jones; father-in-law Paul S. Jones; brothers-in-law Matthew P. Jones and Edward A. Courtney III; sister-in-law Jessica N. (Jones) Courtney; nieces Layla J. Courtney and Presley R. Jones; nephews Preston G. Jones and Teddy A. Courtney; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mario is preceded in death by his grandmother Dorcile Shivley; grandfather Felix Moreno; grandmother-in-law – Betty J. (McGraw) Poynter; and best canine friend Lexus.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 12 from 11 am – 12 pm at Little & Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at noon at Little & Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home, 4901 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46237 where all family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mario’s life. The service will be lived streamed at Little and Sons Stop 11 Facebook page. After the Funeral Home, family and friends are invited to gather at the Elevator’s Construction Hall Local 34, 2206 East Werges Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46237.

If you wish to contribute towards Mario’s Memorial Service, please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marios-memorial-service.

