Rachel Levine says U.S. vaccination program is key to stemming surge of covid-19 in the fall





Jul 30, 2021

Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, says what the fall will look like will depend on the success of the country’s vaccination program. “I think the prospects for the fall could be very challenging, however, if we are able to continue to ramp up our vaccination program that’s the most important way to protect people in the fall.”