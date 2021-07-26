Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on ABC’s “This Week” that the way to get more people vaccinated against coronavirus is to make it a “reward-punishment system.”
Panelist Margaret Hoover said, “There’s a lot of things we can do without calling it a mandate. Just make it almost impossible for people to live their lives without being protected and protect us.”
Emanuel said, “I agree. I’m the son of a pediatrician…The fact is no child can show up at school without showing their immunizations, smallpox and measles. You have to make this familiar to people. Second is, I would close the space. If you want to participate in activities, you have to show you are vaccinated. So it becomes a reward-punishment system. You make your own calculation. The fact is there’s data this week that 30% of health care workers are not vaccinated. They have got to lead by example.”
He added, “My own recommendation is the religious community ecumenically, across the board needs to speak up and encourage people. So you hit all populations with a singular message. I do give credit to the White House, whether it’s Fox TV or Republican leaders, getting a chorus of voices, across the spectrum, not just political, religious et cetera, with a singular message and lead by example.”
See video here: https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/25/rahm-emanuel-we-must-make-covid-vaccinations-reward-punishment-system/
4 thoughts on “Rahm Emanuel: We Must Make COVID Vaccinations ‘Reward-Punishment System’”
“There’s a lot of things we can do without calling it a mandate. Just make it almost impossible for people to live their lives without being protected and protect us.”
There’s a lot of things we can do too! We will enforce our Bill of Rights as the Supreme Law of this land, we will reinstate our Common Law Courts. We will make it almost impossible for psychopaths like you to live your lives even with your Blackwater hired mercenaries trying to protect you. You will be tried in a Common Law Court and either sentenced to swing from a hemp rope for treason or you’ll be swimming out into the ocean for two-hundred miles for your beloved Admiralty Law that you worship so completely.
Does this AH even step outside his door anymore?
Lol can he ?
I hope not
Hmmm, they’re parading his face out again. Must be getting ready to run him for something. Well, he is younger than Joe, and he can dance:
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https://images.huffingtonpost.com/2010-10-04-RahmEmanuelballetboy-thumb.jpg&imgrefurl=https://www.huffpost.com/entry/return-to-ballet-world-fo_b_749844&h=245&w=200&tbnid=1S-hA_1zz7xH4M&q=Rahm+Emanuel+ballet+pictures&tbnh=110&tbnw=90&usg=AI4_-kREm_MzfdwmQDn-MQGS1kSwXYe5YA&vet=1&docid=CslJxE32iPCHCM&itg=1&client=firefox-b&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiD8ISeloHyAhWFu54KHcLWBsAQ9QEwAXoECAYQBg#spf=1627317917776
🙂
.
Good luck maggots.
We are expecting all of this for a long time and a whole lot more to come.
The real question is, who has drawn their own lines in the sand and once crossed, you are going to need your Mercs, Your Corp Military and all the other willing to die for you soldiers to get ready to do just that!
And then you littel Pedo-Homo, fruit cake Maggot suits are going to have to go play hide away from the goy now aren’t you?
So, get it a going mthrfkrs…
Who’s Line is it, anyhow?