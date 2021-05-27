Posted: May 27, 2021 Categories: Videos Rally against mandatory vaccines in NC CBS 17 May 4, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Rally against mandatory vaccines in NC”
Well good for them… and 98% of the people Marching will take the fkn thing when they do “make it Mandatory”, why? Because by protesting you are validating their authority!
We don’t care about this Corp fictions orders, laws, mandates and edicts.
We aren’t protesting because they don’t care and even if the fake Government stands down, it is still a fake criminal government!
There is no win…there is no political solution as the very system you are protesting (asking permission) is illegitimate.
Now get fkn serious and join us as we call for these “Authorities” to please, PLEASE make their laws making it mandatory; then get to doing it, then enforce it!
Then you will see (and hopefully) enjoin those of us whom are serious about removing this criminal system and restoring the bill of rights and common law courts.
Fk your protest, there is No redress for any grievance whatsoever by this Maritime fiction!
It’s over, it’s on, so prepare and be ready to act…
DTTNWO is not a suggestion!
True. I spent too much of my younger years protesting. Lesson learned. We don’t have to beg for what’s already ours. But I do see one possible positive coming out of these protests as these folks are attempting to upset the apple-cart. Protests, though they can release some outrage and spread a message, will not get the needed results, unless that’s the intention of the controllers’ agenda. Seeing this, some protesters may join the real fight. I guess what I’m saying is, any expressed outrage is still a good thing and may be a stepping-stone, and it’s even better if it moves to the inevitable. I kinda like seeing outraged people given’ ’em hell. I hope they eventually find The Trench.
‘and 98% of the people Marching will take the fkn thing when they do “make it Mandatory”, why? Because by protesting you are validating their authority!’….EXACTLY Norm!
Why are individuals so afraid to stand up for themselves by themselves? The enemy knows they are dealing with a mighty power when an individual stands up and declares NO! I stand on my principles, my integrity, and my Law as an individual. I’m not looking for a leader. I am my leader.