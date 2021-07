Rambling Biden’s Brain Turns to Mush During CNN Townhall…“Whether Or Not There’s A Man On The Moon”

100% Fed Up – by Leisa Audette

During a CNN Town Hall, Don Lemon had a hard time keeping sloppy Joe Biden in check. He veered off talking about a “man on the moon” and just rambled all over the place.

Biden also struggled to keep his thoughts straight when talking about vaccines:

It’s hard to listen to the rambling and stuttering. Biden is clearly struggling to turn his thoughts into words.

