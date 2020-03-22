Rand Paul becomes first senator to contract coronavirus, is in quarantine

Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, he said Sunday.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” read a message on the Kentucky Republican’s Twitter handle.

“He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

He is the first US senator to test positive for the virus.

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (D-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) said they tested positive last week.

A handful of other members of Congress have been in self-quarantine after being exposed to somebody who tested positive.

Paul said he “expects to be back in the Senate” following the quarantine and “will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

“Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul,” he said in another posting.

