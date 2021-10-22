Rape charge filed against Afghan refugee in Missoula

KPAX 8

MISSOULA — Felony rape charges were filed against a man by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office earlier this week.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges one count of sexual intercourse without consent — a felony — against Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, took place on Sunday, October 17. The victim, named Jane Doe in court documents, is 18-years-old.

Doe and Mohmand allegedly met at the Badlander and later went to Mohmand’s hotel room at the Residence Inn by Marriott. It was there that the alleged rape took place. Doe called 911 at 4:30 a.m. and reported that she had just been raped.

According to the documents, Mohmand — who is from Afghanistan — reported he was on a worldwide trip and was visiting Missoula.

MTN News has placed calls into the Missoula County of Attorney’s Office to speak with Deputy County Attorney Meghann Paddock who filed the charges. At this time, MTN News has not confirmed a link between Mohmand and the Afghan resettlement program.

However, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in response to a question during a Thursday afternoon news conference that “the alleged perpetrator was relocated here from Afghanistan in the beginning

of October.”

Read the rest here: https://www.kpax.com/news/crime-and-courts/rape-charge-filed-against-man-in-missoula