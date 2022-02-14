RCMP trespass on private property and sabotage heavy equipment…





Police sabotage heavy equipment at Coutts

Three excavator vehicles were parked on private land with permission from the owner.

RCMP asked the owners to move the vehicles so they wouldn’t be visible from the highway. The owners obliged, and then police went to work. Damage included the cutting of electrical and control cables, and expandable foam was sprayed inside the vehicle causing additional damage.

RCMP media representatives have confirmed that they were behind the damage.

BREAKING: Truckers who are protesting all COVID-19 mandates in Coutts, Alberta were surprised to learn that police sabotaged some of their vehicles. FULL REPORT: https://t.co/Hc9aKeVaqr pic.twitter.com/DGYWjBYDHd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2022

