RCMP trespass on private property and sabotage heavy equipment…

Three excavator vehicles were parked on private land with permission from the owner.

RCMP asked the owners to move the vehicles so they wouldn’t be visible from the highway. The owners obliged, and then police went to work. Damage included the cutting of electrical and control cables, and expandable foam was sprayed inside the vehicle causing additional damage.

RCMP media representatives have confirmed that they were behind the damage.

