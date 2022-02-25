Posted: February 25, 2022 Categories: Videos “Rebel” MP’s Join Russia In The Fight Against Ukraine Patrick Lancaster Feb 24, 2022 • Anti Ukraine Government Donetsk People’s Republic deputies and lawmakers Join Russia In The Fight Against Ukraine Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on ““Rebel” MP’s Join Russia In The Fight Against Ukraine”
Geez Hal, this tore me up. I mean these guys wanting out-from-under and willing to die for their cause. Reminded me of some of the pep talks I hear and read at The Trenches. Yet, we know there is a tier above, orchestrating, pulling strings, deceiving. Are these men just innocents caught up in the global conquering game? Innocents who love their homeland and want to protect it? It seems so, but with so many deceptions out there, it’s very hard to say. And aligning with Putin?! Are these men real about their cause or are they being used? So many questions. And what of that tier above, the Jewish bankers, are they cheering on Russia, or Ukraine/NATO? Or probably BOTH, with an objective of Balkanizing (weakening) the region to better dilute loyalties and steal resources. Global communism/tyranny has so many angles, plots, and sub-plots. This most recent conflict they’ve cooked up has been so difficult for me to breakdown, and right as all the covid narrative is shifting. I tell myself, what can I do but be ready to fight, but still, I want to understand the global game because I live on the globe.
.
galen, you really do know how to do a detailed critical analysis on a cluster f**k of chaos. One thing is certain. Ukraine is rich in resources. Guess who will stop at nothing to take them all, and guess where they hide? The vermin fester on all political sides where they chip away at everything the people need to rely on, to live and be left alone.