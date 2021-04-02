Record-Setting 150,000 Aliens Arrested at Southern Border in March

Law enforcement arrested more than 150,000 illegal aliens crossing the southern border in the month of March, crushing a record set in 2019 for the most arrests at the southern border since 2009.

Migrant crossings peaked during Trump’s presidency in May 2019, with Customs and Border Patrol counting more than 144,000 enforcement encounters. The Remain in Mexico policy and Trump’s America First immigration platform ultimately ensured that most caught crossing were deported, whereas data indicates that President Joe Biden is deporting less than half of those who cross the border, even with coronavirus expulsion immigration rules in effect. More than 6,000 illegal aliens were detained by CBP in one day last week.

The onslaught of illegal immigration is expected to intensify by senior DHS officials. March is traditionally the first in a string of months in which illegal immigration surges, with May the most popular month for human smugglers and economic migrants to try and reach the United States.

The Biden administration is reportedly pressing Mexico and Central American nations to deter the formation of new ‘caravan’ migrant formations, immediately pulling a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook to mitigating migration after shelving his most successful policies. Police in Honduras broke up a caravan at the nation’s borders on Wednesday, in a possible sign of a crackdown on mass illegal immigration.

Even as illegal migration surges, Biden continues to spring detained aliens from immigration detention facilities. With such an approach, he’s likely to spur the greatest ‘caravan’ migrant movement from Latin America seen in the history of the North American continent.

