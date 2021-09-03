What does it mean when intelligence services start describing the next terror attack . . . despite having no intelligence about it? And what does it mean when former cabinet officials start comparing bodily autonomy advocates to suicide bombers? There’s a false flag coming. And don’t you believe it when they pull it off.
SHOW NOTES:
One thought on “Red Alert: False Flag Incoming!”
Check this out, guys. A Pfizer Lab caught on fire in Spain. No sure if someone set it ablaze or it just caught on fire by other causes.
https://mobile.twitter.com/waldron_pj/status/1433353518132441090