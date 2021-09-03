Red Alert: False Flag Incoming!





Corbett Report

What does it mean when intelligence services start describing the next terror attack . . . despite having no intelligence about it? And what does it mean when former cabinet officials start comparing bodily autonomy advocates to suicide bombers? There’s a false flag coming. And don’t you believe it when they pull it off.

SHOW NOTES:

Switzerland warns of terror attacks on Covid-19 vaccine sites

Obama Education Secretary Loses His Mind, Compares Anti-Maskers To Kabul Suicide Bombers

New World Next Week covers New Zealand lockdown

New Zealand reports first death following Pfizer vaccine shot

COVID-19: Billy Te Kahika arrested during Auckland anti-lockdown protest

Vinny Eastwood on The Corbett Report

Livestream footage of Vinny Eastwood arrest

The Vinny Eastwood Show

Potential Al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan worries U.S. officials

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security