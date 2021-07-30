Red Cross 4 Day Trial in Uganda in Dec. 2012 Proved Chlorine Dioxde Is a 100% Cure for Malaria

K-A

July 25th, 2021.

Introduction

“MMS” = Sodium Chlorite & Citric Acid solutions mixed together

Sodium Chlorite is a “salt” just like Sodium Chloride (table salt), but Sodium Chlorite has two additional Oxygen atoms attached to the Chlorine ion while Sodium Chloride has NO additional oxygen attached to the chlorine ion. Those two Oxygen atoms attached to the chlorine ion is called “Chlorine Dioxide,” one of the most powerful Natural disinfectants known to science, yet it’s completely harmless to normal, healthy cells in the body. Chlorine Dioxide is what causes Malaria parasites to completely disappear from the blood stream of Malaria victims in TWO hours as demonstared at the 2012 Red Cross MMS trial study in Uganda from Dec. 11-14, in which ALL 154 confirmed Malaria cases were declared Free of Malaria when they came back for re-testing on the following day. A 100% Cure treatment for Malaria has NEVER been achieved before the December, 2012 Uganda Red Cross trial study, yet news of this stunning achievement has been viciously suppressed and denied by the Red Cross itself and all mainstream and social media outlets since Jim Humble first attempted to bring it to public attention in January 2013.

Jim Humble (MMS) Newsletter: “Milaria Finally Defeated” (May 6, 2013)

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/milariadefeated06may13.shtml#top

A word from Jim Humble

I want to tell you about a breakthrough that can save your life, or the life of a loved one. In 1996, while on a gold mining expedition in South America, I discovered that chlorine dioxide quickly eradicates malaria. Since that time, it has proven to restore partial or full health to hundreds of thousands of people suffering from a wide range of disease, including cancer, diabetes, hepatitis A, B, C, Lyme disease, MRSA, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, HIV/AIDS, malaria, autism, infections of all kinds, arthritis, high cholesterol, acid reflux, kidney or liver diseases, aches and pains, allergies, urinary tract infections, digestive problems, high blood pressure, obesity, parasites, tumors and cysts, depression, sinus problems, eye disease, ear infections, dengue fever, skin problems, dental issues, problems with prostate (high PSA), erectile dysfunction and the list goes on. This is by far not a comprehensive list. I know it sounds too good to be true, but according to feedback I have received over the last 20 years, I think it’s safe to say MMS has the potential to overcome most diseases known to mankind.

It is important to note that MMS does not cure disease. MMS is an oxidizer, it kills pathogens and destroys poisons. When these are reduced or eliminated in the body, then the body can function properly and thereby heal. I often say, “The body heals the body”. MMS helps to line things up so the body can do just that.

I have done many things in my lifetime—gone from a backwoods boy in Alabama, to the Marines, to a nutritional and alternative health enthusiast, to Aerospace, to electronics researcher, to inventor (of many things), to gold mining. Realizing I found “real gold” when I discovered MMS, from that point on I’ve dedicated all my time and effort to helping others recover their health and to bringing this technology to the world. It is my mission to bring this knowledge of health recovery to mankind.

Source: http://mmswiki.org/index.php?title=Red_Cross