Red Dragon Rising: China preparing for future invasion of America

Leo Hohmann

The Chinese Communist Party has over the years infiltrated both of the major U.S. political parties, to the point where we must at least consider the possibility that we are already living under a form of occupation.

Call it communism light, if you will.

Such a prospect raises a host of questions about how one is to live under communist occupation as formerly free Christian people.

I emphasize “Christian” because no legitimate Christian can bow the knee to a false god, and that’s exactly what communists and technocrats are setting themselves up as – gods who demand our ultimate allegiance and servitude.

I cringe every time I hear an American politician bemoan “we are slipping into socialism.”

The matrix we are being deceptively herded into is much darker and more sinister than socialism.

Like the Roman caesars, we are talking about elitist rulers with a god complex.

They will let you continue to worship your own god, whatever and whoever that may be, as long as you give them top-dog status over the way you think and live your life. As described in Orwell’s classic work, 1984, these tyrants demand not just your obedience: They want to control your mind. If you will hand them your heart or soul, all the better.

If they say gender is not determined by one’s biological sex at birth, then it isn’t.

If they say life doesn’t exist inside the womb, then it doesn’t.

If they say white people are inherently evil, then they are.

Don’t ask questions. Don’t talk back. God has spoken. You must believe.

Christians do not fit in such a society and the communists know it.

A true Christ-follower does not let the world define what is true and false. They get their sense of right and wrong, from Christ and the Bible.

That’s why communism ruthlessly persecutes the Church wherever it rules.

Secret deals and sell-outs

While Communism cannot tolerate the true Church, it will make bargains with the false church, described in Revelation as the compromising, lukewarm church.

We’ve seen this in China, where in 2017 Pope Francis struck a secret deal with the CCP under which the Vatican allows the CCP to pre-approve all Chinese bishops appointed by Rome. This deal was brokered by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a known pedophile who may be the most compromised cardinal ever to walk the halls of the Vatican.

If we want to know the future of life in America under a one-party communist state, all we need to do is look at what the Chinese people have endured since the crushing takeover by the CCP. Committed Christians, Falun Gong and Uyghur Muslims are treated as third-class citizens, often forced into detention and labor camps at the will of the Chinese dictatorship.

But if you go along with the dictates of the Chinese state and give it the elevated status it demands over your life, you are allowed to live a somewhat normal life. You have no freedom or privacy but you can work a job, make a half-way decent income, have a smartphone with an Internet connection and possibly even get rich if you apply your talents as required and prove yourself a loyal asset of the state.

Chinese communism differs from the old Soviet model. The Chinese tweaked Marx’s theory to create a type of state-controlled capitalism, where the state partners with private companies but is always careful to remain the dominant partner. It’s very similar to the PPPs or “public-private partnerships” that have become popular in the U.S. and other western nations in recent years. The globalist World Economic Forum prides itself as the world’s premier proponent of PPPs. The WEF touts its “Great Reset,” which involves using the pandemic to destroy the current world order, based on free-market capitalism and the U.S. dollar, so they can “build back better” under the Chinese model.

Globalists refer to the new system they want to emerge from the reset as “stakeholder capitalism” or “inclusive capitalism” but it’s anything but inclusive. Christians need not apply because they refuse to give the state authority over areas of their lives in which the state has no business meddling, such as whether you decide to bake a cake for a transgender wedding, whether you allow your child to be vaccinated, or be indoctrinated by a drag queen, or taught about masturbation in kindergarten.

If the surveillance state detects any resistance or deviance from the groupthink it has cultivated in this new society, then the guilty party is automatically tagged as disobedient and punished. If you insist on resisting, the surveillance state, in league with its co-opted media, social media, law enforcement, banking and corporate employers, will shut you down.

But what about the U.S. Constitution, you ask. Doesn’t it protect us from tyranny?

In theory, yes. But the Marxists and their technocrat buddies have discovered a perfect work-around. Instead of the government violating your individual rights to free speech, free press, freedom to refuse a vaccine that violates your bodily autonomy, they simply defer to their corporate comrades in “private” industry, who are happy to step in and erase your individual liberties as they are not “bound” by the Constitution like government officials.

Let’s say, for instance, you refuse their experimental vaccine. You can be deplatformed or suspended from your social media accounts, you could have your entire Internet connection shut down, your job terminated, your ability to move about in society limited. Eventually, if we get the full-blown Chinese model, your non-compliance could land you in a labor camp.

If you think this could never happen in America you better think again.

The current regime in Washington is made up of Fabian socialists and hardcore Maoists. They now control the entire federal law-enforcement apparatus, from the FBI to the ATF. The only thing standing between them and us are the red-state governors and local sheriffs, some of whom are feckless and cannot be trusted to defend our rights under the Constitution.

So the system that controls everything in China, is now in the process of being installed in the U.S. It represents a new form of State Capitalism, a technocracy, which contains some of the trappings of capitalism and may look like capitalism on the surface, but comes with a jack-booted cultural enforcement mechanism. It’s a partnership between big government and big business infused with a rabidly anti-Christian, anti-Christ Cultural Marxism. It’s hostile to anything traditional, whether it be traditional Christianity, Orthodox Judaism, historic patriotism, libertarianism, basically any value system that competes for the hearts and minds of citizens.

After taking power in 1949, Mao Tse Dung launched his Cultural Revolution to break the Chinese people from their traditional values and way of life. From that time, up to the crushing of the democracy movement on Tiananmen Square in 1989, to today’s modern Chinese surveillance state, the CCP has never been anything but a bloodthirsty, soul-killing enterprise.

Sadly, this murderous regime would have failed decades ago if it had not been rescued, nurtured and built up by the United States government and U.S.-based multinational corporations. This started under President Nixon, who fell under the spell of globalist Henry Kissinger and decided to recognize “Red China” as a legitimate member of the community of nations.

Biden and the destruction of America

It has taken 50 years, but the red dragon has gradually reached the point where it no longer needs the protection of its elder brother, America. China can survive on its own, but only if it can find a way to feed its growing population.

China needs a place with lots of open, fertile farmland — something only North America can provide.

China already has the cashless “digital Yuan” in place, a state-sponsored cryptocurrency ready to supplant the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The whole purpose of the Biden presidency, in my opinion, is to help China achieve that goal. Not because China wants it, but because the globalists who run the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Vatican and global central banks all want it.

It’s no coincidence that Biden has run up the national debt to a point that it is now degrading the once mighty U.S. dollar, creating hyper-inflation and heading for a crash. When that crash occurs, China’s digital currency will become a haven that investors flock to in time of crisis.

It’s also no coincidence that when asked about China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims, Biden casually and callously dismissed it as “different norms.”

Biden is a global predator who couldn’t care less about the Chinese people or the American people. He is working for a foreign power to which he is beholden.

So it’s time to change our thinking about China as merely an economic rival that will never be capable of replacing the U.S. as the most powerful country in the world.

According to Mike Lindell’s series of documentary films, China played a major role in influencing the Nov. 3, 2020, election in favor of Joe Biden.

China also has a cozy relationship with Big Tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google. These tech oligarchs cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party to filter out information the communists don’t want their people to see, and helped create the country’s tyrannical social-scoring system in which citizens get punished for posting comments or opinions deemed anti-CCP.

We have seen the same oppressive digital surveillance state with its wicked cancel culture taking shape in the U.S. over the last five years. When Donald Trump and the Republicans controlled the Congress and the White House, they did nothing to protect us from the emerging dragnet of the cancel-culture. As a result, it is now advancing to the next stage, which is the Chinese-style social scoring system.

We need to view the Biden regime not as just another Democrat White House in the vein of Carter, Clinton or even Obama, but as the Eastern Branch of the Chinese Communist Party. How else do you explain Biden and his Attorney General, Merrick Garland, continuously accusing patriotic Americans of being “white supremacist” and the “biggest threat to democracy” while ignoring BLM and Antifa running around shooting cops, attacking people in the streets, occupying whole sections of major cities, burning and looting businesses?

The Bidens, ingrained in Washington politics for 50 years, at some point evolved into an international crime family, lining their pockets from foreign business deals that came their way, not because they had any expertise in business, but because the Biden name opened doors and created opportunities for others to make billions. The Bidens simply took their cut and moved on.

The FBI knows this but does nothing.

So, with “their man” now in the White House and willing stooges running the Justice Department, China has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a play for the grand prize.

China will get what China wants economically and politically from Washington.

The only wild card is the U.S. military.

But Biden’s motley crew of communists is taking care of that, too.

The military is presently under assault by Marxist agitators who are running a purge of patriotic American soldiers. Our men in uniform are being subjected to critical race theory struggle sessions under which they must prove their loyalty to the current regime’s racialized view of America.

Anyone not familiar with the term “struggle session” will be surprised to learn that it is also straight from Mao’s little red book on how to run a Cultural Revolution. [It is essential that you educate yourself on struggle sessions. Read here and here.]

Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has placed a Marxist named Bishop Garrison in charge of his military purge, targeting for removal those soldiers hopelessly devoted to America’s founding documents and the America-first agenda. In Garrison’s view, the U.S. Constitution which all military service members swear an oath to defend is a systemically racist document. Biden is creating a politicized Army of brainwashed radicals who would not hesitate to fire on patriotic Americans if ordered to do so at some point in the future.

So we will soon have a radicalized Justice Department joined by a radicalized military, both conditioned to oppress Americans who refuse to fall in line with the forced mandates, future lockdowns, forced vaccinations, gun confiscations, etc. They will all be labeled white-supremacist “threats to our democracy.”

Building a narrative to paint patriots as terrorists

Biden and his attorney general have been building this narrative against patriots, saying they are the most dangerous terrorist threats, not Hamas, al Qaida or Hezbollah.

Garland said it on May 12 in comments before Congress and he said it again on June 15, in a press conference, saying “white-supremacist extremists” pose the “most dangerous threat to our democracy.” Watch video below:

Attorney General Merrick Garland says domestic terrorists fighting for the "superiority of the white race" are the greatest threat to the United States. pic.twitter.com/0UDkBJXAoQ — The Recount (@therecount) June 15, 2021

While I’m sure they exist, likely hiding in their mothers’ basements, I have personally yet to meet one of these white supremacists. You would think we would all know somebody who fits this image of “the most dangerous threat,” if Garland is correct and they lurk around every corner throughout America.

Who are these terrorists? What laws are they breaking? Who is funding them? Garland didn’t answer any of these questions in his press conference this week.

HUGE BREAKING NEWS: For more on how the U.S. Justice Department under Merrick Garland is building a false narrative around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot to label everyday patriotic Americans as terrorists and white supremacists, see the ground-breaking report by Revolver News.

China Inc. buying up America

China has already bought up much of America. It owns tens of thousands of acres of U.S. farmland; it owns land near U.S. military bases; it owns American food processing plants such as Smithfield Corp., it owns more than a dozen Hollywood film studios; major medical suppliers and other key infrastructure.

But China’s most important American asset is its ownership of the U.S. presidency.

Anyone who understands the global ambitions of the CCP knows they cannot and will not pass on this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

If we take China’s military leaders at their word, we know the red dragon is licking its chops watching Biden’s weakness and fecklessness on the world stage.

Before their man even took office, the CCP released a deadly virus from one of its biological weapons labs, with help from U.S. taxpayer dollars sent over by lifelong DC bureaucrat and swamp creature Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As soon as Biden took office following what is more and more looking like a rigged 2020 election, China started arrogantly warning the world that Taiwan and other islands in the South China Sea are within its sphere of influence.

They mocked Biden at a summit in Alaska a few weeks into Biden’s administration.

Speech by Chinese military general spills the beans

Documents leaked in 2005 from a speech by Chinese General Che Haotian reveal the CCP’s vision for global domination runs through America.

Haotian said China needed to ‘”clean up America” with a bioweapon that would target people but not harm the land or infrastructure.

Here is a quote from that speech:

“Only by using special means to “clean up” America will we be able to lead the Chinese people there. This is the only choice left for us. This is not a matter of whether we are willing to do it or not. What kind of special means is there available for us to “clean up America”? Conventional weapons such as fighters, canons, missiles and battleships won’t do; neither will highly destructive weapons such as nuclear weapons. We are not as foolish as to want to perish together with America by using nuclear weapons, despite the fact that we have been exclaiming that we will have the Taiwan issue resolved at whatever cost. Only by using non-destructive weapons that can kill many people will we be able to reserve America for ourselves. There has been rapid development of modern biological technology, and new bio-weapons have been invented one after another.”

Was COVID the long-awaited bioweapon, or will there be another, more destructive one yet to be released from a Chinese lab?

Here are some recent developments that could point to a Chinese military move on North America in the near future.

China has established a military relationship with Canada’s socialist government, which post-COVID is acting more communist than socialist, arresting pastors and students for speaking against forced church closures and mandatory vaccines. This relationship could easily develop into a staging ground for Chinese troops on our northern border. In fact, it’s already happened to a limited degree: Canada invited several thousand Chinese troops onto its soil in February 2018 under “observer status” to learn how Canadian soldiers train for winter survival tactics .

. Fauci helped fund the research on bioweapons at the lab in Wuhan, China, then after the virus was leaked from that lab he became the key promoter along with his longtime collaborator Bill Gates of an experimental mRNA “vaccine” that will keep the toxic spike protein alive in the bodies of U.S. citizens for years to come, killing thousands, possibly millions, and potentially causing many more to become ill with heart and lung problems, auto immune diseases, sterilization and early-onset dementia. Trump shares in the blame because he helped rush the vaccines to market under Operation Warp Speed, which allowed Big Pharma to skip key stages of the testing process. Many well-known and very credible scientists such as Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Peter Yeadon and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, are predicting this mRNA injection will destroy people’s innate immune systems, making them more vulnerable to variants and other diseases.

The impact of the COVID bioweapon, extended by the controversial vaccine, has done more to divide America than any other tactic, short of critical race theory. Speaking of CRT, that would be another key part of my strategy if I were China preparing to launch a future invasion of its biggest rival. CRT was recently rolled out in the military but it’s been in our schools for years, teaching children to hate their country, hate their nation’s history, hate their fellow students of a different skin color, and even hate themselves for the sin of “white privilege.” If I were an American Marxist committed to helping China conquer the U.S. I would also demoralize the young men by introducing LGBTQ fanaticism into the schools, churches and military. Any young male who exhibits a strong chivalrous spirit would be chastised for the sin of “toxic masculinity” and forced to the back of the opportunity line.

Consider that China recently upped its two-child limit to a three-child limit. Does this sound like a nation that is thinking it might need to replenish its population following heavy losses in a coming hot war?

On day one of the Biden administration, the US southern border was opened, the construction on the wall halted, and Biden invited the world to come. More than 175,000 illegal border crossings occurred in May alone and more than 500,000 so far have entered illegally this year, many of them from nations other than Mexico and Central America. There has been a steady increase, since late 2019 and continuing into 2020 and 2021, of Chinese nationals caught crossing illegally into the U.S. from Mexico . At least 328 were caught entering in 2020 and about 160 so far this year. With so many legal channels for the Chinese to get into the U.S., one has to wonder why some need to try to get in secretly. How many have not been caught and are now planning operations against the U.S. in partnership with their Marxist American comrades?

. At least 328 were caught entering in 2020 and about 160 so far this year. With so many legal channels for the Chinese to get into the U.S., one has to wonder why some need to try to get in secretly. How many have not been caught and are now planning operations against the U.S. in partnership with their Marxist American comrades? Consider how the federal government under Biden is paying people to stay home and not work. The resulting labor shortage is disrupting the supply chain, causing shortages of everything from chicken wings and beef to ammunition and gasoline. If companies can’t find labor to process foods or haul products from the plants to retail stores, guess what? Farmers will start to slaughter their livestock and go out of business, causing more than just temporary shortages but skyrocketing prices and, possibly, bare supermarket shelves.

Eventually, the stay-home-and-do-nothing federal money will get cut off. But when it does, all of those help wanted signs you see now will disappear. Jobs will become difficult or impossible to find because many of the formerly thriving businesses were forced by the labor shortage to close their doors.

Now you have people sick, scared, confused and broke – the perfect set up for civil unrest, breaking into full-on civil war. Republicans and Democrats will point the finger at each other, when the real culprits were the globalists from both parties who engineered the whole thing so they could destroy the system and “build back better,” under the Chinese model, or Great Reset.

If the U.S. were to get bogged down in civil war, breaking into factions, killing each other off, getting weaker by the month, what happens then? Will Biden invite Chinese “aid” under the cover of a U.N. peacekeeping force?

Perhaps instead of a loose, barely recognizable occupation by “communism light,” it morphs into hardcore dictatorship just like they have in China.

Whether you believe a Chinese invasion could be on the horizon or not, it’s easy to see how America’s future between now and 2024 will be marked by rising uncertainty, inflation and chaos.

We cannot depend on the police, who are already under-staffed, underfunded and increasingly handcuffed from doing their jobs to maintain law and order.

We cannot depend on the military to save us. The Pentagon’s top brass have been globalist for years, but now the rank and file soldiers are being corrupted under Biden’s purge and the true patriot-warriors are being sidelined.

Your provision, your security, your safety, will depend on your own preparations. Stockpile food while it’s still relatively cheap. Get to know your neighbors and build human-to-human networks that can help each other if/when the power and/or the Internet go down. Learn to grow food. But first and foremost, develop your relationship with Christ.

Pray for the best, prepare for the worst.

