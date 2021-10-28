Red Flag gun legislation passes House committee

Citizen Free Press

House Judiciary Committee passed H.R. 2377, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act.

McBath is the lead sponsor of the bill, which would allow family members and law enforcement to obtain an extreme risk protection order to temporarily remove access to firearms for those who are deemed a danger to themselves or to others by a federal court. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have extreme risk protection orders in place, and this legislation would set a national standard.

Citizen Free Press