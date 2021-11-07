Red States Supplying COVID-19 Shots for Parents to Abuse and Attempt to Murder Their Children





HealthImpactNews

November 5th, 2021.

As I predicted in earlier articles, Red State Governors are doing nothing to prevent the COVID-19 shots from being injected into children as young as 5 years old now.

Some, like Florida Governor Rick DeSantis, are opposed to mandating them, but so far I have not seen one governor step forward and say: “Let’s stop this madness and stop killing and maiming our children!”

Not one.

They all apparently believe parents have the “right” to attempt to murder their children, because Biden’s FDA and CDC said they could.

Texas began injecting children yesterday, and Florida will begin injecting children tomorrow, Saturday, November 6, 2021.