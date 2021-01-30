While all eyes have been focused on GameStop and a handful of other heavily-shorted stocks as they exploded higher under continuous fire from WallStreetBets traders igniting a short-squeeze coinciding with a gamma-squeeze, the last few days saw another asset suddenly get in the crosshairs of the ‘Reddit-Raiders’ – Silver.
On Thursday, we asked “Is The Reddit Rebellion About To Descend On The Precious Metals Market?” … One WallStreetBets user (jjalj30) posted the following last night:
Silver Bullion Market is one of the most manipulated on earth. Any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC. We know billion banks are manipulating gold and silver to cover real inflation.
Both the industrial case and monetary case, debt printing has never been more favorable for the No. 1 inflation hedge Silver.
Inflation adjusted Silver should be at 1000$ instead of 25$. Link to post removed by mods.
Why not squeeze $SLV to real physical price.
Think about the Gainz. If you don’t care about the gains, think about the banks like JP MORGAN you’d be destroying along the way.
…
Tldr- Corner the market. GV thinks its possible to squeeze $SLV, F-K AFTER SEEING $AG AND $GME EVEN I THINK WE CAN DO IT. BUY $SLV GO ALL IN TH GAINZ WILL BE UNLIMITED. DEMAND PHYSICAL IF YOU CAN. F-K THE BANKS.Disclaimer: This is not Financial advice. I am not a financial services professional. This is my personal opinion and speculation as an uneducated and uninformed person.
…and judging by the unprecedented flows into the Silver ETF (SLV) they just got started…
SLV saw inflows of almost one billion dollars on Friday, almost double the previous record inflow for this 15 year-old ETF.
Read the rest here: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-preparing-unleash-worlds-biggest-short-squeeze-silver
2 thoughts on “Reddit Preparing To Unleash “World’s Biggest Short Squeeze” In Silver”
I’m becoming very interested in this stuff.
Certainly sceptical as well, but go ahead and tear that sh!t up!
It’s gonna come crashing down anyhow.
Busting down the garbage would be awesome!
Lol.
I have first majestic stock. 9% up on friday.