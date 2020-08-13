Regal Theatres Requires All Guests To Wear Masks

My wife and I have had the Regal Unlimited app for a year, but I am now canceling it. (How pathetic & desperate must owner ‘Cineworld’ be to offer unlimited movies for only $20 bucks a month anyway?) And even with that very cheap deal, their theaters were almost always empty anyway, even on weekends.

Here are some of their new covid-insanity rules: (excerpts)

REGAL EMPLOYEES

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

All employees will be required to wear masks.

THE LOBBY

Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. As per our terms of admission, any guest not complying with our policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant.

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.

THE CONCESSION STAND

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.

Self-service condiment stands will be closed.

Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

