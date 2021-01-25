“Release Them All, Immediately” – Joe Biden Orders ICE Agents to Release All Illegal Aliens in Custody

Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained a ‘shocking’ internal memo sent to ICE agents ordering them to release all illegal aliens in custody.

In Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping directive to ‘halt all deportations’ for 100 days.

However, Joe Biden took further action to release illegal aliens in custody; it was not mentioned in his order to halt deportations.

An internal email to ICE officers reveals Joe Biden ordered more than 14,000 illegal aliens in custody to be released.

According to Breitbart News, 71.45% of the illegals currently in custody are convicted criminals and a danger to society.

“Release them all, immediately,” the ICE agent wrote. “No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer.”

Tucker Carlson said the internal memo shows the Biden Administration is in complete chaos when it changed a policy this big without explaining what it means.

