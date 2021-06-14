June 13th, 2021.
Now if you are vaccinated they are warning that you should not fly due to blood clots. Hey you geniuses…WHAT ABOUT THE PILOTS YOU COERCED INTO GETTING VACCINATED?
2 thoughts on “Remember airlines said you needed vaccinations to fly now they you should not fly if vaccinated”
I don’t like when the source for anything is quoted as “someone who has contacts inside” or “I heard from someone on Facebook” etc.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-14/airlines-debunk-vaccinated-travellers-ban-rumours-coronacheck/100134084
Next thing you know cruise lines will ban the vaxxed because “the vaxxed will likely get sea sick”…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!