Remember airlines said you needed vaccinations to fly now they you should not fly if vaccinated


June 13th, 2021.

Now if you are vaccinated they are warning that you should not fly due to blood clots. Hey you geniuses…WHAT ABOUT THE PILOTS YOU COERCED INTO GETTING VACCINATED?

  2. Next thing you know cruise lines will ban the vaxxed because “the vaxxed will likely get sea sick”…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!

