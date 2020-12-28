Posted: December 28, 2020 Categories: Videos Removing snow in Canada https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/VIDEO-2019-12-31-16-55-491.mp4 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Removing snow in Canada”
🙂
Hope all is well.
Is that a Texas star I see? 🙂
I’m liking this winter so far …since October we have had about 6-7 inches of snow and 5 of that was in October
I have a roof rake but so far have not had to use it yet this season 🙂
No seriously measurable snowfall, (.2″), in Milwaukee so far. That’s supposed to change tomorrow (Tuesday).
ughhh
Cute!