Rep. Jim Jordan asks Dr. Fauci if nationwide protests helped spread the coronavirus





Jul 31, 2020

In a tense exchange with Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio, Dr. Fauci said he would not offer his opinions on limiting protests, but that he had spelled out the danger of the virus and the public should draw their own conclusions about what is safe or unsafe. Fauci’s answer came during a House hearing investigating the federal government’s efforts to control the pandemic.