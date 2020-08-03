Aug 2, 2020
An Illinois state representative on Sunday called for the end of history classes in Illinois schools until “appropriate alternatives” are developed.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Aug 2, 2020
An Illinois state representative on Sunday called for the end of history classes in Illinois schools until “appropriate alternatives” are developed.
One thought on “Rep. LaShawn Ford Demands Major Changes To History Teaching”
Be prepared for a brand, spakin’ new “history,” delivered to us by the great equalizers, where few are equal but most are the same.
To be unique is to be a target. I love targets.
.