Rep. Lauren Boebert UNLOADS on Speaker Pelosi, Hunter Biden and Cop-Hating Democrats in Pro 2A Speech for the Ages

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This House floor speech was so exceptional.

Rep. Lauren Boebert was ON FIRE!

Whoever is helping Lauren in her floor speeches deserves a fat raise. She knocked this one out of the park!

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to the floor of the US House on Tuesday and proceeded to deliver a brutal take-down of Pelosi, criminal Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the cop-hating Democrats in her defense of the US Second Amendment.

The best part was when she started clapping!

Rep. Lauren Boebert: “From the left’s riots across America to Biden’s threats to strip away our constitutional rights, Democrats are single-handedly responsible for the sale of tens of millions of firearms. Bravo! Well done.”

The left's gun-grabbing rhetoric is encouraging millions of Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights by buying their first, second, or even 100th firearm. Bravo. Democrats can keep running their mouths, and we’ll keep adding to our arsenals. pic.twitter.com/Dw5yFIyEzR — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 29, 2021

Here is the full video.



Gateway Pundit