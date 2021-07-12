Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Biden Door-to-Door Vaccine Checks Could Turn into Gun Grabs

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) warned Friday that President Biden’s door-to-door COVID vaccine checks could turn into door to gun or Bible grabs.

Cawthorn pointed back to 2020 and all the COVID shutdowns and told Right Side Broadcasting Network, “Authoritarianism is on the rise…there are tyrants who want to take away our rights, to not be able to congregate in churches, not be able to own firearms.”

He then pointed to the Biden Administration’s talk of:

…going door-to-door, to be able to take vaccines to the people. The thing about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing, and then think about what those mechanism could be used for, they could then go door-to-door and take your guns; they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.

Biden campaigned on gun control and his push to institute it began in earnest in March of this year. He has repeatedly asked for a ban on “assault weapons,” on “high capacity” magazines, and for universal background checks.

He has held two press conferences focused on executive gun control. The first one was April 8, 2021, and the second was on June 23, 2021.

In the latter conference, Biden stressed his belief that the Second Amendment has had limits from day one.

On June 26, 2021, Donald Trump held a press conference in Wellington, Ohio, and told the thousands of attendees, “If you remember, when I was campaigning against Joe Biden I said, ‘They are going to take away your guns’ and ‘Your Second Amendment is under siege.’”

