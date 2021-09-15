Report Alleges General Milley Committed Act Of Treason — Told China He Would WARN Them If Trump Decided To Launch Attack

EnVolve

A bombshell report has been released alleging that General Milley had provided help and comfort to the Chinese, who were concerned that Trump would launch an attack in defense of Taiwan.

Milley informed the Chinese that if Trump decided to attack, he would notify them ahead of time, a clear act of treason.

The Washing Post reported that twice in the final months of the Trump administration, the country’s top military officer was so fearful that the president’s actions might spark a war with China that he moved urgently to avert armed conflict.

In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa. One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol siege carried out by his supporters in a quest to cancel the vote. The first call was prompted by Milley’s review of intelligence suggesting the Chinese believed the United States was preparing to attack. That belief, the authors write, was based on tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea, and deepened by Trump’s belligerent rhetoric toward China. “General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.” In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Li took the chairman at his word, the authors write in the book, “Peril,” which is set to be released next week. In the second call, placed to address Chinese fears about the events of Jan. 6, Li wasn’t as easily assuaged, even after Milley promised him, “We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.” Li remained rattled, and Milley, who did not relay the conversation to Trump, according to the book, understood why. The chairman, 62 at the time and chosen by Trump in 2018, believed the president had suffered a mental decline after the election, the authors write, a view he communicated to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a phone call on Jan. 8. He agreed with her evaluation that Trump was unstable, according to a call transcript obtained by the authors. Believing that China could lash out if it felt at risk from an unpredictable and vengeful American president, Milley took action. The same day, he called the admiral overseeing the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the military unit responsible for Asia and the Pacific region, and recommended postponing the military exercises, according to the book. The admiral complied.

Milley also summoned senior officers to review the procedures for launching nuclear weapons, saying the president alone could give the order — but, crucially, that he, Milley, also had to be involved. Looking each in the eye, Milley asked the officers to affirm that they had understood, the authors write, in what he considered an “oath.” The chairman knew that he was “pulling a Schlesinger,” the authors write, resorting to measures resembling the ones taken in August 1974 by James R. Schlesinger, the secretary of defense at the time. Schlesinger told military officials to check with him and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs before carrying out orders from President Richard M. Nixon, who was facing impeachment at the time. Though Milley went furthest in seeking to stave off a national security crisis, his alarm was shared throughout the highest ranks of the administration, the authors reveal. CIA Director Gina Haspel, for instance, reportedly told Milley, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.”

Notice how the media is framing Milley’s actions, as an act of patriotism because Trump was so unhinged or something. But Trump has never acted militarily in any way that wasn’t appropriate, and for Milley to go behind Trump’s back like this, promising to warn the enemy if Trump decided to attack, is nothing less than treason.

Here’s a few responses to the article:

We knew Milley was a failure. Now, if the Woodward/Costa report is true, we know he is a traitor as well. Incredibly disturbing. The stuff you wouldn't believe if they put it in a movie. https://t.co/qqEURE34tW — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 14, 2021

You can see it happening in real time. The media is somehow flipping the fact that General Milley committed TREASON and framing is at a heroic act. Media is LITERALLY the enemy of the people. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2021

Gen. Miley said he was going to warn China if an attack is imminent. How is this not treason? Imagine Eisenhower calling Rommel to give him a heads up on Normandyhttps://t.co/8TXPVGzn2r — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2021

Milley needs to go. No excuses. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2021

EnVolve