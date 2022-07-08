Report: Biden administration guts immigration rules, moves to make it easier for illegal immigrants to become citizens

Law Enforcement Today – by Chris Eliot

WASHINGTON, DC – A new policy was recently announced from the Biden Administration which makes it easier for those who illegally sneak into the country to become full-fledged legal citizens.

The move erases the former ten year wait requirement which had no doubt discouraged illegal immigration.

Immigration’s ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’: Biden’s new DHS Policy makes illegal activity ‘irrelevant’ https://t.co/r9NA8OUL6D — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 7, 2022

Formerly, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services would have denied any application for citizenship to those that had illegally entered the country under what was called the three-year/10 rule.

That rule meant anyone who did not have any type of legal status to be in the country for at least six months but less than a year had to leave the country and await three years before trying to come back legally.

Those who had been in the country illegal for over a year were forced to wait ten years before returning to the United States.

Emilio Gonzalez, who headed the USCIS under former Republican President George W. Bush, equated the move to erase the ten year requirement to that of former Democratic President Bill Clinton’s “don’t ask don’t tell policy.”

That policy refers to President Clinton’s way around allowing homosexuals in the military during the 90’s when being gay at that time would dismissal from the service.

Gonzalez said:

“We won’t ask you where you’ve been during your inadmissible period, and you don’t tell us. It’s sheer craziness.”

The new policy will allow anyone who has entered the country legally or illegally to apply for citizenship and admission into the country regardless of the circumstances. An excerpt of their policy states:

“Noncitizen’s location during the statutory 3-year or 10-year period and the noncitizen’s manner of return to the United States during the statutory 3-year or 10-year period are irrelevant for purposes of determining inadmissibility.”

The Homeland Security Department’s citizenship agency has admitted a new policy makes illegal immigration behavior for those trying to enter and reenter the United states “irrelevant.” The Washington Times reports…https://t.co/4tIUX0ly35 — ❌Paul Baumgartner❌ 68% Adjudicated (@WatchnDaWorld) July 8, 2022

While some have equated the recently reformed policy racist, others would not that it acted as a deterrent to those who wanted to illegally enter the country and jump ahead of those that were legally attempting to become U.S. citizens.

Now, with that barrier removed, some fear that scores of those who may have thought twice about coming into the country illegally will now believe that they can do so without fear of being deported or being sent to the back of the line in terms of immigrating.

This move comes at a time when multiple counties in the State of Texas are planning on declaring a state of emergency due to the mass amounts of those entering the country illegally.

The reports of 239,000 illegal alien encounters in May of this year has caused some in Texas and Arizona to refer to the issue as an invasion.

The term invasion in reference to the southern border is not really new as the Attorney General for Arizona came out with a legal opinion on the matter in February of this year. He said:

“The violence and lawlessness at the border caused by transnational cartels and gangs satisfies the definition of an ‘invasion’ under the U.S. Constitution, and Arizona therefore has the power to defend itself from the invasion under the Governor’s authority as Commander-in-Chief. An actual invasion permits the State to engage in defensive actions within its own territory at or near its border.”

Something that former acting Deputy Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli not only agrees with, but is urging governors along the southern border to follow suit. Cuccinelli spoke to Fox News about the issue in saying:

“The key here is you’ve got the first legal ruling that the southern border situation is an invasion. One, that’s obviously very significant and two it’s going to – as it should – put enormous pressure on [Texas] Governor Abbott to adopt that position themselves and to respond accordingly.”

